iPhone 16 Offer Slashes Price by up to ₹9,000: How the Deal Works

2024 is almost over, but various deals on the latest iPhone 16 are far from that. The iPhone 16 is currently down to one of its lowest prices for online and offline buyers. Customers can buy 2024’s vanilla iPhone at up to a discount of ₹9,000. However, this is a limited-period offer. Here is how it works.

iPhone 16 deal

Apple Authorised Reseller Imagine is running an offer where customers get a flat discount of ₹4,000 on the iPhone 16. After the discount, the iPhone 16 will cost customers ₹75,900. However, there is a catch. The ₹4,000 discount is exclusive to Ultramarine and Pink colourways, so customers going for other colour variants will be ineligible for the discount.

The deal can get sweeter if customers are willing to pay online for the iPhone 16. According to the Imagine website, customers can get a ₹5,000 cashback over and above the discount. That brings the total effective price for the iPhone 16 to ₹70,900 — the lowest cost by far. The cashback offer applies to purchases made using SBI, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card.

iPhone 16 specifications

Released in September, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most budget-friendly option for accessing Apple Intelligence. Users can engage with the revamped Siri, leverage AI to enhance message writing and composing, modify photos to eliminate unwanted elements or people, and utilise the Notes app in a completely new manner.