  • iPhone 16 Offer Slashes Price by up to ₹9,000: How the Deal Works

Published 20:28 IST, December 26th 2024

iPhone 16 Offer Slashes Price by up to ₹9,000: How the Deal Works

Released in September, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most budget-friendly option for accessing Apple Intelligence.

Reported by: Tech Desk
iPhone 16 is currently selling at a discounted price. | Image: Apple

2024 is almost over, but various deals on the latest iPhone 16 are far from that. The iPhone 16 is currently down to one of its lowest prices for online and offline buyers. Customers can buy 2024’s vanilla iPhone at up to a discount of ₹9,000. However, this is a limited-period offer. Here is how it works.

iPhone 16 deal

Apple Authorised Reseller Imagine is running an offer where customers get a flat discount of ₹4,000 on the iPhone 16. After the discount, the iPhone 16 will cost customers ₹75,900. However, there is a catch. The ₹4,000 discount is exclusive to Ultramarine and Pink colourways, so customers going for other colour variants will be ineligible for the discount.

The deal can get sweeter if customers are willing to pay online for the iPhone 16. According to the Imagine website, customers can get a ₹5,000 cashback over and above the discount. That brings the total effective price for the iPhone 16 to ₹70,900 — the lowest cost by far. The cashback offer applies to purchases made using SBI, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank credit card.

iPhone 16 specifications

Released in September, the iPhone 16 is Apple's most budget-friendly option for accessing Apple Intelligence. Users can engage with the revamped Siri, leverage AI to enhance message writing and composing, modify photos to eliminate unwanted elements or people, and utilise the Notes app in a completely new manner.

Beyond its AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 chip, built on a 3nm process, providing quicker performance and improved power efficiency. According to Apple, the iPhone 16 loads graphics-intensive applications and games more swiftly and enhances multitasking capabilities. With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the iPhone 16 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and offers storage options of up to 512GB. It packs a 48MP Fusion Camera with superior HDR and low-light performance, alongside a 12MP ultrawide camera that also functions as a macro sensor. The device also features a 12MP front camera, which can record Dolby Vision videos in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Updated 20:28 IST, December 26th 2024

