IPL, BJP, Ratan Tata Among Top Trending Searches on Google in India

IPL, World Cup, and election results were the top-searched topics on Google Search, the company said in a report summarising everything users in India asked the search engine. India's searches spanned a fascinating spectrum -- a vibrant mix of sports fervour and entertainment love across languages to also exploring indie music hits, memes, and quirky lingo, according to the blog.

Indian Premier League, T20 World Cup, Olympics, Pro Kabaddi League, and Indian Super League featured in the overall top trending search list. Sports accounted for five of the top ten trending searches for individuals, with Vinesh Phogat, Hardik Pandya, Shahshank Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and Lakshya Sen emerging as the most popular figures.

Also, in the top 10 rankings were election results 2024, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), and Indian National Congress (INC). People also expressed questions and concerns about weather and health, with trending searches for "excessive heat" and "AQI (Air Quality Index) near me", as per the blog.

India's pursuit of entertainment showcased a variety of interests, encompassing different genres, languages, and diverse styles of music. Stree 2, Kalki 2898, 12t Fail, Laapataa Ladies, and Hanu-Man were the most searched movies, while web shows like Heeramandi, Mirzapur, Big Boss 17, and Panchayat topped the charts. Songs like Nadaaniyan, Husn, Illuminati, and Katchi Sera were the most looked up on Google with its 'Hum to Search' feature, according to the blog.

This year's top trending meme was all about relationships, with the "Orange Peel Theory" meme, sparking online conversations. "Throning Dating" emerged as the most trending dating-related search. The "Hamster Meme" and "Very Demure, Very Mindful" meme also gained popularity.

People searched for the meanings of GenZ lingo like "Pookie," "demure," and “Moye Moye."

The Palestine conflict sparked local interest, with many people inquiring about the phrase “All Eyes on Rafah."

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha elections ignited a surge in searches related to India's political scene, as individuals sought to understand the outcomes and their consequences, making "How to vote Lok Sabha" the most popular "How To" query.

India's culinary interest was well mirrored in recipe searches for Ugadi Pachadi, Chammanthi, and Onam Sadhya, alongside cocktails and pickles.