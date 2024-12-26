PM Modi Calls for Equipping Youngsters With Skills in AI, ML

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the "critical" role of youngsters in the nation’s progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event on Veer Bal Diwas, Modi underscored the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, emphasising the government's "youth-centric" policies.

"This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future ready to tackle these challenges,” he said, asserting that the government is committed to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence.

In a ceremony celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, Modi remembered the "unparalleled" sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, the Sahibzadas, who chose "unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire's oppression".

"More than 300 years ago, on December 26, the Sahibzadas, despite their tender age, displayed unparalleled bravery and sacrificed their lives. They rejected every temptation and endured unimaginable torture, showing that for them, the nation’s cause was supreme,” he said, urging youngsters to draw inspiration from their legacy.

He noted that Veer Bal Diwas teaches an enduring lesson: "No matter how adverse the circumstances, nothing is greater than the nation's cause. Every act done in the interest of the nation is an act of valour." The prime minister also interacted with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Seventeen children from 14 states and Union Territories were honoured for their exceptional contributions in fields like art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and environment.

Congratulating the awardees, Modi said, "These children have demonstrated what India’s youth are capable of achieving. I extend my best wishes to all the winners on behalf of the nation." He elaborated on the government’s focus on empowering the youth through targeted policies.

"From startups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, a new wave of transformation is happening. Our policies prioritise giving strength to the youth. Whether it is the startup ecosystem, the future of the space economy, or sports and fitness, all our initiatives are youth-centric," he said.

Modi launched the 'Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan', a programme aimed at improving nutritional outcomes through active community participation. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader goal of ensuring the well-being of every Indian.