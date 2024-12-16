Published 19:27 IST, December 16th 2024
Samsung Galaxy S23 Sells At Under ₹41,000 for Online Buyers
Samsung Galaxy S23, the marquee model from last year’s flagship series, is currently available at under ₹41,000 in the Christmas season sales underway on Flipkart. The revised price includes a discount of ₹34,000 on the original price of ₹74,999 for the base model of the Galaxy S23. However, that is not where the deal ends. Customers willing to pay online for the smartphone can get additional discounts. Here is how the deal works.
Samsung Galaxy S23 deal on Flipkart
Online shopping platform Flipkart has slashed the price of the Galaxy S23. It is currently selling for ₹42,999, down from the original price of ₹74,999. Customers, however, can use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to save 5 per cent, which brings the cost down further to ₹40,859 – the lowest price for the smartphone since the launch. This is a cashback offer, so customers will need to pay the full amount initially but receive a little over ₹2,000 at the end of the billing cycle.
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications
Launched in February in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also eligible for the One UI 7 update, expected to roll out early next year.
For photography, the Galaxy S23 packs a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The camera app offers support for 3x optical zoom, along with several photography modes. Customers also get a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy S23 uses a 3900mAh battery that charges at up to 25W speed. However, the power adapter is not bundled as part of the Galaxy S23’s retail box. Samsung has equipped the smartphone with AKG-tuned stereo speakers and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
