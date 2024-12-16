Samsung Galaxy S23 Sells At Under ₹41,000 for Online Buyers

Samsung Galaxy S23, the marquee model from last year’s flagship series, is currently available at under ₹41,000 in the Christmas season sales underway on Flipkart. The revised price includes a discount of ₹34,000 on the original price of ₹74,999 for the base model of the Galaxy S23. However, that is not where the deal ends. Customers willing to pay online for the smartphone can get additional discounts. Here is how the deal works.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal on Flipkart

Online shopping platform Flipkart has slashed the price of the Galaxy S23. It is currently selling for ₹42,999, down from the original price of ₹74,999. Customers, however, can use a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card to save 5 per cent, which brings the cost down further to ₹40,859 – the lowest price for the smartphone since the launch. This is a cashback offer, so customers will need to pay the full amount initially but receive a little over ₹2,000 at the end of the billing cycle.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

Launched in February in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 boasts a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a Full-HD+ resolution, up to a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also eligible for the One UI 7 update, expected to roll out early next year.