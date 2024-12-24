Delhi Metro: Stations With No Service On Christmas, New Years, Know Latest Details

Looking to commute availing the services of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), have a look what you need to know before you step of your home on Christmas, and for New Years celebrations.

The Delhi Metro train services between Samaypur Badli - Jahangirpuri could be disrupted in the upcoming days, according to DMRC.

The services were first impacted on December 18 and will see the same through the night of December 28 and 29.

Delhi's metro, a rapid transit system functional in the national capital of India and adjoining area like Noida, and Gurugram, will not be operational between 10:45 pm until 7:02 am the following day.

The Rohini Sector-18, 19, Samaypur Badli, and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations will also be shut down during the same time period.

The Delhi Metro train services will remain not functional in Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli (22:45 hours- 07:02 hours) on the 17/18 intervening night until December 28 and 29.

Delhiites that prefer metro mover other modes of transport have been informed in advance with these travel updates to make it possible for them to travel across the city between these metro stations during the mentioned time period.

Train service from Jahangirpuri to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram will remain unaffected.

Additionally. commute on the Red Line (Line-1) will remain shut after 11:30 pm from Keshav Puram towards Rithala, starting on the night of Christmas, December 25, to December 31, 2024, continuing into the New Year.