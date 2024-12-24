Escape The City Rush This New Year: Visit These 5 Historic Indian Villages

The cacophony of Indian metropolises runs wild during festive season, especially when the world gears up towards ringing in Happy New Year 2025. Well, India's diverse landscapes, and serene villages remain true to their unperturbed beauty, and historical relevance, making sites rural destinations like Pilak, Tripura, to Bahu Village, Himachal Pradesh ideal new year destinations to explore.

Bahu Village, Himachal Pradesh. Image credit: Pinterest

Bahu Village, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the tranquil Banjar Tehsil, near Kullu, Bahu Village is a haven for those seeking history and nature in equal measure. This lesser-known gem features ancient shrines, including the revered Sheshnag Temple, and quirky attractions like a road safety shrine built entirely from discarded tires and car parts. Hike through the scenic landscapes, soak in the culture, and let the peaceful vibes of the Himalayas wash over you.

Pilak, Tripura

If you’ve never heard of Pilak, it’s time to add it to your bucket list. Located in southern Tripura, this ancient site is home to 8th and 9th-century terracotta relics, stone figurines, and stunning stupas. Pilak’s unique mix of Hindu and Buddhist artifacts, including images of Avalokiteshvara and Narasimhan, offers a rare glimpse into India’s diverse religious history. Don’t just visit; let the whispers of the past guide you through this historical wonderland.

Maluti, Jharkhand. Image credit: Pinterest

Maluti, Jharkhand

Known for its 72 ancient terracotta shrines, Maluti in Jharkhand is a site of cultural significance. Sadly, these temples, dedicated to Goddess Mauliksha, are in urgent need of restoration. Nonetheless, the site remains a powerful testament to India's rich spiritual heritage. With global organizations highlighting the need for preservation, Maluti offers a somber yet captivating glimpse into India's endangered history.

Kharu, Ladakh. Image credit: Pinterest

Kharu, Ladakh

For history buffs and art lovers, Kharu in Ladakh is nothing short of magical. Home to hundreds of petroglyphs—ancient rock paintings dating back to 2nd-3rd millennium BCE—this village lets you travel back in time through its intricate carvings of animals and human figures. The Domkhar Rock Art Sanctuary, along with nearby Khaltse and Tangtse, offers an unmissable peek into Ladakh’s artistic heritage.