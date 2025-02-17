Search icon
News / Republic Videos / VIDEO: Delhi-NCR Earthquake: First Videos from Residents are Nerve Wrecking
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 10:21 AM IST

VIDEO: Delhi-NCR Earthquake: First Videos from Residents are Nerve Wrecking

Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida all experienced tremors from a strong earthquake that struck the Delhi-NCR area at approximately 5:35 AM on Monday. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 was reported to have impacted the area, with New Delhi serving as its epicentre. There have been no reports of damage or fatalities thus far. People in the Delhi-NCR area reported that they woke up to powerful tremors and trembling windows; several claimed to have never seen an earthquake in Delhi this powerful before. 

