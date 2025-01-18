Search icon
News / Videos / Entertainment / VIDEO: 'Wrong To Brand Mumbai Unsafe': Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar On Attack On Saif Ali Khan
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

VIDEO: 'Wrong To Brand Mumbai Unsafe': Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar On Attack On Saif Ali Khan

Mut the aharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar says, "You people asked us aboattack on Saif Ali Khan, but you people ran different stories without getting complete information. CCTV is being checked. Now we are also looking into whether the accused had gone with the intention of theft or something else. While being in the government, our efforts are that whether it is Devendra Fadnavis or me, the law and order situation should remain good in every part of the state.

