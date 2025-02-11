Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: B Praak Cancels Podcast With BeerBiceps Amid Obscene Remark Controversy, Slams Filthy Content
Published Feb 11, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST

VIDEO: B Praak Cancels Podcast With BeerBiceps Amid Obscene Remark Controversy, Slams Filthy Content

Ranveer Allahbadia has been receiving huge backlash for his inappropriate comments during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent. The singer apologised with a video message on Monday, even though many took to the comments and criticised the YouTuber for making jokes that were deemed offensive and derogatory. Now singer B Praak has slammed Ranveer, calling it ‘pathetic’. He also revealed that he was scheduled to appear on his show but has now canceled his appearance

