VIDEO: Guwahati High Court Grants Interim Bail To Ashish Chanchlani In 'India's Got Latent' Case

The Guwahati High Court has granted YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani temporary release. The HC has ordered Ashish to appear before the Assam Police within seven days after granting him bail until March 7. The hearing is scheduled for March 7. The Gauhati High Court has provided Ashish Chanchlani with relief when the justices granted the YouTuber temporary anticipatory bail protection in relation to the Guwahati Police's FIR against him for allegedly making offensive and divisive statements on India's Got Latent. Judge Mridul Kumar Kalita's bench, however, mandated that Ashish appear before the investigating officer within ten days.