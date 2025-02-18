Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: Apex Court’s Reproach Totally Justified: Complainant Rahul Easwar On Ranveer Allahbadia Plea Hearing
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST

VIDEO: Apex Court’s Reproach Totally Justified: Complainant Rahul Easwar On Ranveer Allahbadia Plea Hearing

Ranveer violated the limit of decency, according to Easwar, who stated that certain lines should not be crossed. He said this is prove to be an example for all content creators to not indulge in obscene content creation. India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps faced massive outrage after his controversial remark on Samay Raina's show. The YouTuber earlier had sought for intervention from Supreme Court after multiple FIRs were lodged against him. In today's hearing Supreme Court expresses displeasure on the remarks the Ranveer. Supreme Court even asked the lawyer representing him that what are the parameters of obscenity and vulgarity.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: