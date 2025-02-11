Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrives At Ranveer Allahbadia's Home To Record His Statement
Published Feb 11, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST

VIDEO: Mumbai Police Arrives At Ranveer Allahbadia's Home To Record His Statement

A team of Mumbai Police has arrived at the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, to record his statement regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding his recent remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. The controversy erupted after Allahbadia made explicit comments during the episode, which sparked widespread outrage on social media. The remarks, which some deemed inappropriate and offensive, have led to demands for boycotts and legal action. As a result, the police have initiated their investigation, and Allahbadia's statement is being recorded as part of the inquiry into the matter. The incident has added to the ongoing public debate over the boundaries of freedom of expression and accountability for influencers.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: