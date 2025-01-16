Search icon
News / Videos / Entertainment / VIDEO: ⁠2 AM, Intruder & Stabbing Attempt: What We Know About Saif Ali Khan’s Late Night Horror
Published Jan 16, 2025 at 11:31 AM IST

VIDEO: ⁠2 AM, Intruder & Stabbing Attempt: What We Know About Saif Ali Khan’s Late Night Horror

Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed Inside His Mumbai Home: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his residence and sustained injuries. He has been hospitalized, and Mumbai Police have registered a case Saif Ali Khan attack: Mumbai Police Crime Branch officials reach the actor's Bandra residence to investigate the shocking knife attack by an intruder. Stay updated with live coverage Official statement from Saif’s PR team: There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation.

