VIDEO: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Made A Purchase After Stabbing Actor, CCTV Footage Reveals What He Bought

Over 50 hours have passed since the shocking attack in Mumbai, and the city police are still unable to locate the attacker. Multiple CCTV footage clips have surfaced, clearly showing the suspect. Footage from Saif's house and the Lucky Hotel area in Bandra reveals that the accused altered his appearance after the incident, making the search more challenging. Mumbai Police have deployed over 35 teams to intensify the hunt, leaving no stone unturned to bring the perpetrator to justice.