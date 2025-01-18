Search icon
News / Videos / Entertainment / VIDE: 'Saif Tried To Safe Both Kids, Attacker Didn't Steal Anything': Kareena's Statement After Attack
Published Jan 18, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

VIDE: 'Saif Tried To Safe Both Kids, Attacker Didn't Steal Anything': Kareena's Statement After Attack

On Friday, a team of cops recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor, who was present in the house during the brutal attack. Kareena said in her statement that when the attack happened, the children and women were sent to the 12th floor, Saif tried to save the women and children. When Saif intervened, the attacker could not reach Jahangir. She added that the attacker did not steal anything from the house, he was very aggressive. “He attacked Saif several times, I was scared after the attack, so Karishma took me to her house," the actress added.

