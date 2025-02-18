Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Entertainment Videos / VIDEO: Supreme Court Calls Out Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Perversion’, Asks Him To Submit His Passport
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

VIDEO: Supreme Court Calls Out Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘Perversion’, Asks Him To Submit His Passport

Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, is petitioning the Supreme Court today to have several cases against him brought together because of his divisive comments on comedian Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent." The case is being heard by a bench made up of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. "There are only two FIRs as far we know, not that many FIRs are filed. Just because you are popular you cannot take the society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who will like this language? There is something very dirt in his mind which has been vomitted. Why should we protect him," Justice Kant questions Allahbadia's petition.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: