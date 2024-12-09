Search icon
Published Dec 9, 2024 at 11:26 AM IST

Breaking: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Shot Dead in Canada, Two Arrested for Murder

A 20-year-old Indian student, Harshandeep Singh, was tragically shot dead in Canada during a shootout around 12:30 AM on Friday. Singh, who was working as a security guard, was found dead at the scene. The Canadian police arrested two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, and charged them with first-degree murder. The incident has shocked the community, and authorities are continuing their investigation. The Indian Embassy has been in touch with the family and assured support.

