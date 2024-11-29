Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / Indian Secular Front Stages Protest In Support Of Bangladeshi Hindus In Kolkata | Ground Report
Published Nov 29, 2024 at 5:39 PM IST

Indian Secular Front Stages Protest In Support Of Bangladeshi Hindus In Kolkata | Ground Report

The Indian Secular Front (ISF) staged a protest in Kolkata to express solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus facing persecution. The demonstration, which called for greater protection of religious minorities in Bangladesh, was organized to raise awareness about the violence against Hindus during recent religious festivals. Participants condemned the attacks and urged the Indian government to intervene in securing the rights and safety of the minority community in neighboring Bangladesh. 
 

