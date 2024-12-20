Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Big Statement By Pentagon On Mysterious Sightings Over New Jersey
Published Dec 20, 2024 at 10:06 AM IST

VIDEO: Big Statement By Pentagon On Mysterious Sightings Over New Jersey

Reported sightings of drones over New Jersey have led to a surge in incidents of people pointing lasers at airplanes flying overhead, a practice that is both illegal and dangerous, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA reported a 269% increase in laser incidents, with 59 cases recorded in the first half of December compared to just eight during the same period last year. Aiming lasers at aircraft poses serious safety risks and violates federal law. Officials have reiterated that the increase in drone sightings does not indicate a national security threat and is often attributed to misidentified aircraft, stars, or hobbyist drones.

LIVE TV