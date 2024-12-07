Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:
Canadian MP Chandra Arya Stands Against Motion in Parl, Says 'Anti-Sikh Riots Not A Genocide'
Published Dec 7, 2024 at 11:22 AM IST

Canadian MP Chandra Arya Stands Against Motion in Parl, Says 'Anti-Sikh Riots Not A Genocide'

Canada provokes India again, this time by rejecting the motion to label 1984 riots 'genocide'. Canadian MP Chandra Arya shared his strong stance against a motion attempting to label the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as genocide and said that he was the only MP present in the House of Commons to oppose the motion, blocking its passage. The Canadian MP also highlighted the ongoing threats and pressure he faces for voicing concerns of the Hindu-Canadian community and warned that the "politically powerful Khalistani lobby" would likely attempt to push the motion again. 

