News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Video Shows First Batch Of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Land In Guantanamo Bay
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

Video Shows First Batch Of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Land In Guantanamo Bay

The first U.S. military flight deporting migrants from the United States to Guantanamo Bay landed in Cuba on Tuesday evening, according to a U.S. official. It was the first step in an expected surge in the number of migrants sent to the U.S. naval base, which for decades was primarily used to detain foreigners associated with the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. U.S. President Donald Trump has eyed the facility as a holding center and says it has the capacity to hold as many as 30,000. Additional U.S. troops have arrived at the facility in the past few days to help prepare.

