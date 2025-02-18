BREAKING: Video Captures EXACT Moment Delta Airlines Plane Overturned In Toronto, Several Injured

The airport verified on X that 76 passengers and four staff members are safe after an incident involving the Delta flight from Minneapolis. The accident occurred about 2:15 pm, and for roughly two and a half hours, planes at the airport—which has the highest passenger volume in Canada—were grounded. Two runways will remain closed during the investigation. "We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries," Deborah Flint, CEO of Greater Toronto Airports Authority, told reporters. The number of people injured was down from early reports from paramedics that 19 were hurt. Video from the scene shows the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR upside down on the snowy tarmac as emergency workers hose it down. The plane was somewhat obscured by snow from a winter storm that hit Toronto over the weekend. It is too early to say what caused the plane to flip but weather may have played a factor. According to the Meteorological Service of Canada, the airport was experiencing blowing snow and winds of 51 kilometres per hour gusting to 65 kilometres per hour. The temperature was about minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.