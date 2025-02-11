VIDEO: President Donald Trump Raises Tariffs On Aluminum, Steel Imports To Flat 25%

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled a bold economic strategy by announcing a significant tariff hike on aluminum and steel imports. The decision sets a flat 25% duty on both aluminum and steel, a move that aims to bolster domestic industries, ensuring their growth and stability. This tariff increase is part of Trump's broader plan to protect American manufacturers from unfair foreign competition and to reduce the country's dependence on imported metals, particularly from China. The impact of this tariff hike is expected to reverberate through global trade, as countries around the world may respond with countermeasures or negotiations. This new trade policy marks a major shift in the U.S.'s approach to international trade relations and reflects the administration's "America First" economic stance.