VIDEO: Donald Trump Reveals Plans To Visit Gaza, Calls It ‘Riviera Of Middle East’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the first visit of a foreign leader during President Donald Trump’s second term that comes amid lagging support for Netanyahu in Israel. Netanyahu says of Trump, “You are the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House." The prime minister opened his comments at a press conference with Trump saying that Trump’s staunch defense of Israel means that his nation’s people have enormous respect for him. Netanyahu added, "You freed up munitions that have been withheld from Israel.” That referred to Trump lifting a Biden administration pause on shipping 2,000-pound bombs to Isreal amid concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister faces competing pressure from his right-wing coalition to end a temporary truce in Gaza and from war-weary Israelis who want the remaining hostages home and the 15-month conflict to end.