Will Donald Trump’s tariffs on Mexico, Canada harm U.S. consumers?

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. According to BBC, these tariffs aim to push Canada and Mexico to tackle illegal immigration and drug trafficking. Trump’s executive order enforces a 25% tax on all goods from these two neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, imports from China will face an extra 10% tariff unless Beijing curbs fentanyl smuggling. Trump has also suggested imposing a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and a 200% tax on some car imports. During his campaign, Trump reassured voters that these tariffs would not burden Americans, claiming the cost would fall on other countries. However, many economists.