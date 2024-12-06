Search icon
Published Dec 6, 2024 at 11:16 AM IST

EAM Jaishankar Highlights Trump's Positive View of India, Talks India-US Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, on December 5, highlighted the positive impact of Donald Trump on India-US relations. Speaking on Trump’s return to the political spotlight, Jaishankar remarked, “Trump has always had a positive political view of India.” His statement comes amid growing anticipation of closer bilateral ties under Trump’s leadership. Jaishankar emphasized the strong foundation laid during Trump’s earlier tenure, which could further enhance cooperation in trade, defense, and global security. 

