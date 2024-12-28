Search icon
Published Dec 28, 2024 at 2:20 PM IST

VIDEO: Why Elon Musk Is Building 'Starbase', His Town In Texas?

Elon Musk is building "Starbase" in Boca Chica, Texas, as a hub for SpaceX's ambitious space exploration goals. Positioned near the Gulf of Mexico, it serves as the launch site for Starship rockets, key to Mars colonization plans. Starbase reflects Musk's vision of creating a futuristic, self-sufficient town supporting space travel innovation. Its strategic location, lower regulatory barriers, and proximity to SpaceX's facilities make it ideal for advancing aerospace technologies.

