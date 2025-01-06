VIDEO: Hamas To Release 34 Hostages Held In Gaza, Say Reports; Netanyahu Govt Denies Receiving A List

Hamas has approved an Israeli list of 34 hostages to be exchanged in a possible ceasefire deal, Reuters reported, citing a Hamas official. The Israeli government denied receiving a list of hostages from Hamas, but did not directly respond to the substance of the Reuters report. The Reuters news agency reported on Sunday, citing an anonymous Hamas official, that the release of the hostages would be contingent on reaching an agreement regarding Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire. Israel and Hamas are also still negotiating the number and identities of Palestinian prisoners and detainees who would be released in exchange for the hostages. The Reuters report suggested the list had been presented by Israel. However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office appeared to cast doubt on the report.