VIDEO: Challenges Lie Ahead for Israel As Hostages Set to Return from Gaza | All You Need To Know

Israel's security cabinet approved a ceasefire-hostage release deal with Hamas, set to begin in phases. Hamas will release 33 hostages, including women and children, over six weeks. Tensions remain high as National Security Minister Ben-Gvir threatened to quit the government, calling the deal a "disaster." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar warned that Israel would not allow Hamas to retain control of Gaza post-war. Meanwhile, over 100 Palestinians were killed in Gaza during Israeli airstrikes following the deal's announcement, according to Palestinian officials.