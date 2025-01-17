VIDEO: Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 14 Years Imprisonment In Corruption Case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment by a Pakistan court in connection with a high-profile land graft case. The ruling is a major turning point in the corruption allegations against the former premier, who has been accused of misusing his position to illegally acquire land during his tenure. This verdict underscores Pakistan's ongoing battle against corruption at the highest levels of leadership, with Khan now facing one of the most severe legal challenges of his political career.