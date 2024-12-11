75 Indians Evacuated From Syria After Rebels Takeover

India has successfully carried out the evacuation of 75 nationals from war-torn Syria, following the rebel takeover of Damascus that forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee. The daring operation was executed amidst escalating chaos and violence, ensuring the safe passage of Indian citizens to neighboring Lebanon. As the situation in Syria deteriorated rapidly, the Indian government acted promptly to prioritize the rescue of its citizens, coordinating efforts despite the immense challenges on the ground. The evacuees were transported through secure routes under tight security, reflecting India's commitment to the safety and well-being of its people abroad. This successful evacuation underscores India's capability to respond effectively in crisis situations and highlights the nation’s resolve to protect its citizens during international emergencies.