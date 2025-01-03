VIDEO: Why Did Bangladesh’s Chattogram Court Deny Bail To Former ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das?

A Bangladeshi court has denied bail to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in a sedition case, marking yet another rejection. The court, presided over by Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam, agreed with the state’s argument that releasing the monk on bail could potentially lead to "anarchy." The decision followed a 30-minute hearing where arguments from both sides were presented. Advocate Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan, the metropolitan public prosecutor, confirmed the court's stance. The sedition case has drawn significant attention, highlighting ongoing concerns about the treatment of minority religious leaders in the region. This ruling adds to the controversy surrounding the case.