VIDEO: Trump Reacts to Israel-Hamas Ceasefire & Prisoner Swap Deal: All You Need to Know

Amid the everlasting Middle East war, the USA has witnessed a regime change at the White House. After President-elect Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas, Negotiators reached a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza. US President-elect Donald Trump also said that an agreement had been reached to release hostages held in Gaza, His comments came on Truth Social after an official said that Israel and Hamas had reached a ceasefire deal in the Gaza war. Earlier, Trump issued an ultimatum to Hamas regarding hostages’ release saying, ‘All hell to pay in region if not released before Jan 20. On Oct 7, 2023, Iran-backed Hamas launched terror attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Israel launched strong counter-offensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza which resulted in deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians. Around 100 of them are still in captivity, and many are feared dead as Israeli Defence Forces struggle to bring them home. Israeli PM Netanyahu talked with Donald Trump thrice to strengthen Jerusalem’s strong connection with US