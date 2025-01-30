Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Third Swap Hostages, Hamas To Release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai Hostages Today |Israel Hamas Conflict
Published Jan 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM IST

VIDEO: Third Swap Hostages, Hamas To Release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai Hostages Today |Israel Hamas Conflict

Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas will release three Israeli and five Thai hostages on Thursday as part of the ceasefire deal, Times of Israel reported. As per Times of Israel, Hamas handed the names of three Israelis, IDF Soldier Agam Berger (20), Civilians Arbek Yehoud (29) and Gadi Moshe Mozes (80), via mediators Egypt and Qatar. In addition, five Thailand nationals will also be freed today, Israeli officials confirmed, without naming them, Times of Israel reported.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: