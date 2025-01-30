VIDEO: Third Swap Hostages, Hamas To Release 3 Israeli, 5 Thai Hostages Today |Israel Hamas Conflict

Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas will release three Israeli and five Thai hostages on Thursday as part of the ceasefire deal, Times of Israel reported. As per Times of Israel, Hamas handed the names of three Israelis, IDF Soldier Agam Berger (20), Civilians Arbek Yehoud (29) and Gadi Moshe Mozes (80), via mediators Egypt and Qatar. In addition, five Thailand nationals will also be freed today, Israeli officials confirmed, without naming them, Times of Israel reported.