News / Videos / Global News / Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal: Trump Team Said, 'Deal Brokered By Biden Is Trump's Win'
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 11:05 AM IST

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal: Trump Team Said, 'Deal Brokered By Biden Is Trump's Win'

The Biden administration kept President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration closely apprised of its efforts to broker the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah that is slated to go into effect early Wednesday, according to the outgoing Democratic administration. Trump's team, meanwhile, was quick to spike the football and claim credit for the rare spot of good news for a Democratic administration that's been dragged down by the grinding Mideast conflict. 
 

