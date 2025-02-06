Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: After US, Israel Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, Accuses It of Funding Hamas
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

VIDEO: After US, Israel Withdraws from UN Human Rights Council, Accuses It of Funding Hamas

A day after US President Donald Trump announced America's withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa'ar, said on Wednesday that Israel would also join the US in its decision not to participate in the UNHRC. Sa'ar expressed Israel's support for Trump's decision, calling it a step in the right direction. In a post on X on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister said, "Israel welcomes President Trump's decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the  UNHRC."

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: