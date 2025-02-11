Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: 'AI Is Writing The Code For Humanity': PM Modi At AI Summit In France
Published Feb 11, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST

VIDEO: 'AI Is Writing The Code For Humanity': PM Modi At AI Summit In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong case for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) to uphold shared values and address risks. Co-Chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society. "There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold our shared values, address risks and build trust," Modi said. The prime minister further said that AI is writing the code for humanity in this century.

