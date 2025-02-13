Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: PM Modi Begins 2-Day US Visit, Meets US Director Of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Begins 2-Day US Visit, Meets US Director Of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard

PM Modi has arrived in Washington for a short but important 2-day US visit amid Trump's new 'America First' trade agenda. After a successful visit to France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now arrived in Washington for a short but important two-day US visit. PM Modi's US visit, on the invitation of new American President Donald Trump , comes amid the latter's newly implemented ‘America First’ trade agenda and his crackdown on illegal immigration. Take a look at the complete schedule and why PM Modi's two-day visit to the United States is important for India. 

