VIDEO: PM Modi Plays With Musk's Children, Presents Them With Gift |PM Modi U.S Visit

PM Modi U.S Visit: During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Modi plays with Musk's children and gives them a gift. On Thursday, Elon Musk, the billionaire who founded SpaceX and Tesla, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington. Three of the computer mogul's children, including X Æ A-12, also referred to as "X," joined him. In a videotaped event, Musk gave the prime minister a unique present before they sat down to talk.