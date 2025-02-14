VIDEO: PM Modi, Trump Joint Presser: Russia-Ukraine War, Bangladesh & More | Full Video

PM Narendra Modi arrives at White House to meet President Trump. Indian delegation including EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrive at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival here. US President Donald Trump has emphasized that it is a "great honor" to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House and stated that he has been his "great friend" for a long time.Trump claimed to have had a "wonderful relationship" with Prime Minister Modi during the course of the four-year span. They will discuss trade, gas, and oil, he said.