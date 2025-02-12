Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: PM Modi Visits Marseille With President Macron, Pays Homage to Veer Savarkar
Published Feb 12, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Visits Marseille With President Macron, Pays Homage to Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a courageous escape at the port city. He also paid tributes to jawans martyred in World Wars I & II. Prime Minister Modi is in Marseille to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders have a series of engagements planned for today, including an expected visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery to honor the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who died fighting in the World Wars.

