VIDEO: PM Modi Visits Marseille With President Macron, Pays Homage to Veer Savarkar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Marseille in southern France and paid homage to the memory of freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a courageous escape at the port city. He also paid tributes to jawans martyred in World Wars I & II. Prime Minister Modi is in Marseille to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders have a series of engagements planned for today, including an expected visit to the Mazargues War Cemetery to honor the sacrifice of Indian soldiers who died fighting in the World Wars.