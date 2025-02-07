Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls Trump’s Gaza Plan a ‘Turning Point’ for Israel’s Future
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 2:19 PM IST

VIDEO: Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls Trump’s Gaza Plan a ‘Turning Point’ for Israel’s Future

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calls his meeting with US President Donald Trump a "turning point" for Israel's future. He discusses Trump's Gaza plan, the need to eliminate Hamas, and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Netanyahu highlights strong support from top US officials, including Vice President, National Security Advisor, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. He also shares how US lawmakers—both Republicans and Democrats—stand with Israel. Watch as he reflects on Israel’s strength, its people, and the historic fight for its homeland.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: