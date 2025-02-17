Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Netanyahu Warns Hamas “The Gates Of Hell Will Surely Open” If All Hostages Aren’t Released
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

VIDEO: Netanyahu Warns Hamas “The Gates Of Hell Will Surely Open” If All Hostages Aren’t Released

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first trip to Israel, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this morning to discuss urgent developments in the region. In a series of pointed remarks, Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, stating that if all hostages are not released, “The Gates of Hell will surely open.”  In a further indication of the administration's resolve to combat regional dangers, he said that Israel is ready to "finish the job" against Iran.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: