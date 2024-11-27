Search icon
Published Nov 27, 2024 at 5:55 PM IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hezbollah ahead of ceasefire, says "we will continue until victory"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday (November 26) that Israel had significantly weakened Hezbollah, claiming to have "set it back decades" following the recent conflict. This statement came after both Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire deal mediated by the United States and France. Netanyahu emphasized that the ceasefire marked a moment of strategic advantage for Israel, highlighting the damage inflicted on the militant group's infrastructure and operations. 

