VIDEO: Longest Living US President and Nobel Laureate Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Sunday at the age of 100. Former US President Jimmy Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, died in his home in Georgia. Notably, Carter spent much of his life span at his home in Georgia after leaving the White House. The longest-lived American president's death comes a few months after the passing of his wife, Rosalynn, who died at the age of 96 in November 2023.