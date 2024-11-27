Pakistani Forces Crack Down On Imran Khan Supporters In Major Operation

Pakistani security forces launched an operation Tuesday night to disperse supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan who had gathered in the capital to demand his release from prison. The latest development came hours after thousands of Khan supporters, defying government warnings, broke through a barrier of shipping containers blocking off Islamabad and entered a high-security zone, where they clashed with security forces, facing tear gas shelling, mass detentions and gunfire. Tension has been high in Islamabad since Sunday when Khan supporters began a “long march” from the restive northwest to demand the release of the former premier, who has been in a prison for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.