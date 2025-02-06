Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Pam Bondi Takes Oath As US Attorney General, Department Of Justice Braces For Major Revamp
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 10:36 AM IST

VIDEO: Pam Bondi Takes Oath As US Attorney General, Department Of Justice Braces For Major Revamp

Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday as attorney general, taking charge of the Justice Department as it braces for upheaval with President Donald Trump aiming to exert his will over an agency that has long provoked his ire. The ceremony took place in the Oval Office and it was the first time that the Republican president had participated in a second-term swearing-in of a Cabinet member. It was further evidence of Trump’s intense personal interest in the operations of the department that investigated him during his first term and then brought two since-abandoned indictments after he left office in 2021. Before Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office, Trump praised Bondi's record as a prosecutor and said she will restore “fair, equal and impartial justice at the department.”

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: