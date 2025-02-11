Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: Private Jets Tragic Collision At Scottsdale Airport In Arizona, Killing At Least One Person I USA
Published Feb 11, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST

VIDEO: Private Jets Tragic Collision At Scottsdale Airport In Arizona, Killing At Least One Person I USA

At least one person was killed and others were injured when private jets collided Monday afternoon at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said. A midsize business jet collided with another midsize business jet that was parked on private property, according to Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator at the Scottsdale Airport. The Scottsdale collision comes after three major U.S. aviation disasters in the past two weeks. A commercial jetliner and an Army helicopter collided near the nation’s capital on Jan. 29, killing 67 people.

