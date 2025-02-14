VIDEO: Russian Drone With High Explosives Hits Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor

A high-explosive Russian drone strikes the Chernobyl nuclear reactor. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Friday that a Russian drone carrying a high-explosive payload struck the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant's protective containment shell in the Kyiv region overnight. According to Zelenskyy and the U.N. atomic agency, radiation levels have not gone up. There was no quick response from Russian officials, and Ukraine's allegation of Russian involvement could not be independently verified. According to Zelenskyy, the drone hit caused damage to the building and ignited a fire that has since been extinguished. The strike happened around 1:50 a.m. local time (2350 GMT), according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. There was "no indication of a breach in the … inner containment" shell, according to the report.