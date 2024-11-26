Scuffles Breaks Out In Serbia’s Parliament Over Deadly Train Station Roof Collapse

Scuffles and fist fights erupted between the ruling party and opposition lawmakers in Serbia’s parliament on Monday, weeks after a deadly rail station roof collapse that ignited tensions in the Balkan state. The opposition wanted to discuss who is responsible for the crash that killed 15 people at the station in the northern city of Novi Sad on Nov 1. The opposition lawmakers displayed a banner with a red handprint that read “blood is on your hands,” while the ruling party officials responded with a banner of their own accusing the opponents of wanting “war while Serbia wants to work.” The scuffles erupted when the deputies tried to grab the banners from each other.